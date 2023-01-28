Iraq's PMF apprehends ISIS top assassin in the Northern Baghdad Wilayat

2023/01/28 | 19:48 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Saturday announced capturing the Islamic State's top assassin in the so-called Wilayat of Northern Baghdad.
An official statement by the PMF media office said the terrorist was detained following a "tight ambush" set by the PMF's special force in al-Anbar, near al-Tahaddi checkpoint.
The arrestee, according to the statement, was in charge of the assassination unit in the so-called Wilayat of Northern Baghdad when the extremist group took over swathes of Iraq's area in 2014.Shafaq News/ Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Saturday announced capturing the Islamic State's top assassin in the so-called Wilayat of Northern Baghdad.
An official statement by the PMF media office said the terrorist was detained following a "tight ambush" set by the PMF's special force in al-Anbar, near al-Tahaddi checkpoint.
The arrestee, according to the statement, was in charge of the assassination unit in the so-called Wilayat of Northern Baghdad when the extremist group took over swathes of Iraq's area in 2014.
An official statement by the PMF media office said the terrorist was detained following a "tight ambush" set by the PMF's special force in al-Anbar, near al-Tahaddi checkpoint.
The arrestee, according to the statement, was in charge of the assassination unit in the so-called Wilayat of Northern Baghdad when the extremist group took over swathes of Iraq's area in 2014.Shafaq News/ Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Saturday announced capturing the Islamic State's top assassin in the so-called Wilayat of Northern Baghdad.
An official statement by the PMF media office said the terrorist was detained following a "tight ambush" set by the PMF's special force in al-Anbar, near al-Tahaddi checkpoint.
The arrestee, according to the statement, was in charge of the assassination unit in the so-called Wilayat of Northern Baghdad when the extremist group took over swathes of Iraq's area in 2014.