Morocco to reopen its embassy in Baghdad -- FM

2023/01/29 | 02:20 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita announced that his country will reopen its embassy in Baghdad Saturday after 18 years of closure.In a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein in Baghdad, Bourita described his current visit to Iraq as "historic," noting that it is the first visit by a Moroccan foreign minister in a quarter of a century, and the first by a Moroccan official in two decades.He also stressed that the reopening of his country's embassy in Baghdad after 18 years of closure is a strong indication of the depth of bilateral relations and Morocco's confidence in Iraq and its stability.Bourita noted that the visit also reflects the King of Morocco's vision of the need to strengthen cooperation in various bilateral fields between the two countries.In turn, the Iraqi minister said that between the two countries about 40 understandings and agreements signed in previous times, affirming Iraq's support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and the efforts of the United Nations to reach a final solution to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.



