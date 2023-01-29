Small Businesses, Big Dreams: Iraq's Women Entrepreneurs

2023/01/29 | 05:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
A new article by Laure Al-Khoury, for AFP, highlights the limited number of female entrepreneurs in Iraq, a country where most women don't work outside the home.
Click here to read the full article.
