CBI denies restricting US dollar sale operations

2023/01/29 | 11:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) denied reports about restricting US dollar sale operations.
The Bank said in a statement that it denies preventing or restricting the sale of cash to citizens, noting that adopting electronic registration ensures each citizen’s right to own the allowed US dollar cash via legal ways.
CBI called on media outlets to contact the Bank's media office and official statements for accurate and detailed announcements and news.
