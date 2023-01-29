CF: amending the constitution will cause problems

2023/01/29 - Source: Shafaq News



Member of the CF Mahmoud al-Hayani told Shafaq News agency that such a move requires a political consensus which is absent, since there are many differences over the amendment of constitutional paragraphs.



He added that despite the dire need for amendment, this step will cause differences between the political forces.

