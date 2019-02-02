Iraq, Jordan agree deal over trade of oil and goods

2019/02/02 | 17:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Barham Salih, Iraq's newly elected president, walks with Iraq's new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the parliament headquarters, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2018. .
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL MOUSILY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
A user experience almost completely free of ads
Access to our Premium Section
Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
BAGHDAD, Feb 2 - Iraq and Jordan on Saturday agreed a deal over the trade of oil and goods at a meeting between their two prime ministers on the Iraqi-Jordanian border.
Under the deal, Iraq would sell 10,000 barrels per day of oil to Jordan at a special price, transported by tanker from its Kirkuk oilfields, the Jordanian prime minister's office said in a statement. It did not say what the price was or when the oil would be exported.
Iraqi goods imported via Jordan's Aqaba port on the Red Sea would meanwhile receive preferential tariffs, it said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who said on Tuesday the deal was close to being reached, finalised the agreement at a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Omar Razzaz.
Aqaba port at the north end of the Red Sea has long been a major transit route for Iraqi imports and exports, and Amman has long relied on Iraqi crude to fuel its economy.
Razzaz's office also said Jordan would begin to export electricity to Iraq within the next two years.
Abdul Mahdi says the government aims to decrease dependency on oil exports for state revenue. Oil exports from OPEC's second-largest producer account for more than 95 percent of state revenues.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Barham Salih, Iraq's newly elected president, walks with Iraq's new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the parliament headquarters, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2018. .
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL MOUSILY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
A user experience almost completely free of ads
Access to our Premium Section
Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
BAGHDAD, Feb 2 - Iraq and Jordan on Saturday agreed a deal over the trade of oil and goods at a meeting between their two prime ministers on the Iraqi-Jordanian border.
Under the deal, Iraq would sell 10,000 barrels per day of oil to Jordan at a special price, transported by tanker from its Kirkuk oilfields, the Jordanian prime minister's office said in a statement. It did not say what the price was or when the oil would be exported.
Iraqi goods imported via Jordan's Aqaba port on the Red Sea would meanwhile receive preferential tariffs, it said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who said on Tuesday the deal was close to being reached, finalised the agreement at a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Omar Razzaz.
Aqaba port at the north end of the Red Sea has long been a major transit route for Iraqi imports and exports, and Amman has long relied on Iraqi crude to fuel its economy.
Razzaz's office also said Jordan would begin to export electricity to Iraq within the next two years.
Abdul Mahdi says the government aims to decrease dependency on oil exports for state revenue. Oil exports from OPEC's second-largest producer account for more than 95 percent of state revenues.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
Share on facebook
Share on twitter