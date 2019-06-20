عربي | كوردى


Hamas chief details terms for calm with Israel

2019/06/20 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said on Thursday that two

industrial zones, a new power line and a hospital would be built for

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as part of truce understandings between his

Islamist group and Israel.The deal, brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations,

has not been publicly acknowledged by Israel, which deems Gaza’s ruling Hamas

movement a terrorist organization and shuns direct negotiations.In a briefing to foreign media, Haniyeh accused Israel of

failing to comply fully with the understandings and of repeatedly reducing the

size of Gaza’s fishing zone, which he said was to be widened to 18 miles under

the deal.Israel, which cites security concerns for its naval blockade

of Gaza and strict border controls, has temporarily narrowed or closed the zone

in recent weeks in what it said was a response to incendiary balloons launched

from the Palestinian enclave.Haniyeh accused Israel of non-compliance with the ceasefire

and of delaying any launching of the projects stated in the deal. “The

understandings are in danger because of the non-compliance by the occupation to

implement the required obligations,” Haniyeh said.But he said Palestinian factions in Gaza were committed to

maintaining calm by stopping the balloon launchings and night-time

demonstrations along the border that have led to clashes with Israeli forces.“We want to afford a dignified life for our Palestinian

people and we want to spare our people repeated aggressions (by Israel),” said

Haniyeh.He did not say when construction of the two industrial zones

and the hospital would start, but he noted that funds from Qatar would be used

to purchase a new power line from Israel and create new jobs.Some two million Palestinians live in Gaza, whose economy

has suffered years of Israeli and Egyptian blockades as well as recent foreign

aid cuts and sanctions by the Palestinian Authority, Hamas’s rival in the

Israeli-occupied West Bank.Qatar has in recent years funneled hundreds of millions of

dollars into relief projects in Gaza, viewing the aid as a way to stave off

privation and fighting with Israel. Unemployment in Gaza, which has a

population of two million, is at 52 percent.Hamas seized Gaza from forces loyal to Palestinian President

Mahmoud Abbas in 2007, and the group has fought three wars with Israel since

then.In two days of heavy fighting in early May, projectiles from

Gaza killed four civilians in Israel, local health officials said, and Israeli

strikes killed 21 Palestinians, over half of them civilians, according to Gaza

health authorities.A ceasefire mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations

ended that round of violence.



