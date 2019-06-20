Home › INA › Al-Halbousi and Barzani discuss the financial commitments

Al-Halbousi and Barzani discuss the financial commitments

2019/06/20 | 21:15



INA – BAGHDAD







Speaker of Iraqi Parliament and the president of KRG discussed the financial commitments regarding the oil sales by KRG and in accordance to the law of federal budget, 2019.







Both have asserted that relations must be improved between the region and the federal government in addition to solving all the lingering issues.







They also discussed the law of oil and gas and the law of provincial councils elections in addition to the law of federal court.







Barzani presented his plans to improve the mutual relations after deep study and making mutual mechanisms to resolve it.



















