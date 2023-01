Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran

2023/01/30 | 08:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand.Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $87.20 a barrel by 0115 GMT while U.S.West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.22 a barrel, up 54 cents, or 0.7%.Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a U.S.official said on Sunday.Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are unlikely to tweak its current oil output policy when they meet virtually on Feb.1.Still, indication of a rise in crude exports from Russia's Baltic ports in early February caused Brent and WTI to post their first weekly loss in three last week.(Reuters)