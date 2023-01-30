2023/01/30 | 09:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.China's Gezhouba Group has offered to invest $10 billion in Iraq's Kurdistan region.According to a report from Kurdistan24, a translation of which was published on the company's website, the investment is intended for roads, railways, the power sector and dams.Mohammed Shukri, chairman of the Kurdistan Investment Board, is quoted as […]

read more KRG considering $10bn Investment from China first appeared on Iraq Business News.