Trump suggests Iran’s shootdown of drone was accidental

2019/06/20 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Donald Trump declared Thursday that “Iran made a

very big mistake” in shooting down a US drone but suggested it was an accident

rather than a strategic error. Asked about a US response, he said repeatedly,

“You’ll find out.”A few minutes earlier, a senior US military officer said

Iran shot down the huge, unmanned American aircraft over international waters

in an attempt to disrupt US efforts to monitor the Arabian Gulf area where

Trump has blamed Iran for attacking shipping vessels.But Trump said he could not imagine the missile attack on

the drone was intentional and he had a feeling “a general or somebody”

mistakenly ordered the attack.Some members of Congress expressed alarm at the possibility

of open conflict in the Middle East, especially after Trump’s morning tweet

that said only, “Iran made a very big mistake.” But when asked about it later,

he merely described the incident as a “new wrinkle” in escalating tensions

between the US and Iran — a “fly in the ointment.”Still he said the US “will not stand for it.”Shortly before Trump spoke, at a photo opportunity with

visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph

Guastella, commander of US Central Command air forces in the region, took a

different tack from Trump’s idea of an accidental shootdown.“This attack is an attempt to disrupt our ability to monitor

the area following recent threats to international shipping and free flow of

commerce,” he said.Iran said earlier that it shot down the drone after it

violated its territorial airspace. Guastella disputed that contention, telling

reporters that the unmanned aircraft was 34 kilometers from the nearest Iranian

territory and flying at high altitude when struck by a surface-to-air missile.The downing of the drone follows of weeks of escalating

tensions in the Middle East, starting with the US announcement last month that

it was rushing an aircraft carrier strike group and other military assets to

the Arabian Gulf area in response to Iranian threats.The Trump administration has been putting increasing

economic pressure for more than a year. It reinstated punishing sanctions

following Trump’s decision to pull the US out of an international agreement

intended to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from earlier

sanctions.Trump has said repeatedly that the US does not want war in

the Mideast, yet members of Congress reacted quickly with that possibility as

background.The Senate’s top Democrat called the downing of the American

drone “deeply concerning” and accused the administration of not having an Iran

strategy and keeping Congress and the American people in the dark.“The president needs to explain to the American people why

he’s driving us toward another endless conflict in the Middle East,” said Sen.

Chuck Schumer of New York.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t think Trump

wants war with Iran and the American people have “no appetite” for it either.She said the US needs to be “strong and strategic” about

protecting its interests and “cannot be reckless.”



