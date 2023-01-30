Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran factory, U.S. official says

military forces were involved in strikes in Iran, but declined to comment further.(Reuters) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a U.S.official said on Sunday.Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.The extent of damage could not be independently ascertained.Iranian state media released footage showing a flash in the sky and emergency vehicles at the scene.A spokesperson for the Israeli military declined to comment.Arch-foe Israel has long said it is willing to strike Iranian targets if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran's nuclear or missile programmes, but it has a policy of withholding comment on specific incidents.Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said no U.S.military forces were involved in strikes in Iran, but declined to comment further.(Reuters)

