President Rashid receives Allawi in Baghdad

2023/01/30 | 11:40 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraq's President, Abdullatif Rashid, received on Monday the head of al-Wataniyah coalition, Iyad Allawi, in Baghdad.A statement by Allawi's office said that the meeting discussed the recent political developments in the country and the Region, and ways to face the crises the country is going through to maintain its stability and security.The two parties stressed the need to support the government program and converge point of views in order to serve the Iraqi people.In addition, the meeting shed light on the Kurdish-Kurdish differences, and emphasized the need for holding a Kurdistan dialogue, sponsored by Masoud Barzani, to address those differences.