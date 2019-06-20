Home › Baghdad Post › Salih stresses need to resolve lingering issues between Baghdad, Erbil

Salih stresses need to resolve lingering issues between Baghdad, Erbil

2019/06/20 | 21:20



This comes as Salih received the new President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and his accompanying delegation, at the presidential office in Baghdad on Thursday, according to a presidential statement.



Salih indicated that the visit of the President of Kurdistan Region to Baghdad will enhance the relations between Baghdad and Erbil, and contribute to raising the level of coordination and consultation on the development of the role of legislative and legal institutions.



The president expressed confidence in achieving consensus among political parties to serve the interest of the Iraqi people.



For his part, Barzani expressed his desire to promote keen dialogues and show respect for the principles of the Constitution in a way that ensures the fulfillment of common interest and strengthens brotherly relations between the two sides.



They also conferred about the latest political updates and developments on the regional and international arenas.



