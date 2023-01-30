Devaluation might be the government's strategy to counter depreciation: lawmaker

2023/01/30 - Source: Shafaq News



Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani replaced the central bank governor earlier in the month as he had not taken effective steps to tackle the consequences of the new Fed regulations and their impact on the dinar. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq might consider selling the US dollar to banks and exchange companies at 1,640 instead of 1,460 dinars in a bid to harness the prancing depreciation of the national currency, lawmaker Firas al-Muslimawi said on Monday."The parliament convened a meeting in the presence of the central bank's former governor," al-Muslimawi told Shafaq News Agency, "his vision for a solution for the dinar crisis was ambiguous at the beginning and, ultimately, he failed to fulfill his promises.""The parliament's recommended sacking him, which happened eventually," he said, "that was the right thing to do and a step toward controlling the market.""The next step is negotiating with the United States, particularly the Federal Reserve.The success of the platform has made a good impression so far.It signaled the willingness of the Iraqi government to steer the wheel toward the right direction," the lawmaker continued."Finally, Iraq's government and parliament have devaluation as an option to put a leash on the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar.There is an inclination to set the US dollar exchange rate at 1,640 dinars in 2023.Such a move might contribute to alleviating the depreciation," he concluded.In December 2020, Iraq's central bank increased the sale price of US dollars to banks and currency exchanges to 1,460 dinars, from 1,182 dinars, seeking to compensate for a decline in oil revenue due to low crude prices.Before that, the last devaluation was in December 2015 when it raised the sale price of US dollars to 1,182 dinars from 1,166.Recently, the dinar went into a tailspin against the dollar after the New York Federal Reserve imposed tighter controls on international dollar transactions by Iraqi commercial banks in November to halt the illegal siphoning of dollars to neighboring Iran and Syria, which are under tough U.S.sanctions.Under the curbs that took effect this month, Iraqi banks must use an online platform to reveal their transaction details.But most private banks have not registered on the platform and resorted to informal black markets in Baghdad to buy dollars.This has created dollar shortages as demand has outstripped supply and accelerated the dinar's descent against the greenback.Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani replaced the central bank governor earlier in the month as he had not taken effective steps to tackle the consequences of the new Fed regulations and their impact on the dinar.

