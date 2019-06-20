UK Foreign Secretary congratulates Masrour Barzani; ‘proud’ of historic UK-Kurdistan ties

2019/06/20 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The UK's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on June 18, 2019, for the weekly meeting of the Cabinet. (Photo: AFP/Daniel Leal-Olivas)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top United Kingdom official on Thursday congratulated Masrour Barzani on his election as the new Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
Jeremy Hunt, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, sent a congratulatory message to Barzani, noting that his government is “proud” of Britain’s ties with the Kurdistan Region.
“The UK is proud to have had a historic relationship with the Kurdistan Region and to have stood by the Iraqi and Kurdish people in the fight against Da’esh,” Hunt said, using the Arabic acronym for the self-proclaimed Islamic State.
“We are committed to working with you and your government to build peace and prosperity, promote economic reform and effective governance, and support good relations between Erbil and Baghdad,” the UK official added.
“I wish you much success in your new role.”
On June 11, the Kurdistan Region’s Parliament named Barzani as prime minister-designate with 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers, following which President Nechirvan Barzani issued a formal letter asking him to form the new KRG cabinet.
According to the legal procedure, the prime minister-designate has 30 days to present his ministerial portfolio to parliament for approval.
Masrour Barzani, incumbent Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), was presented by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) – which won the September 2018 elections and secured 45 seats – as its candidate for the post.
The KDP beat the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Gorran (Change) Movement, which won 21 and 12 seats respectively out of the total 111-seat regional parliament.
