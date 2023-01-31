2023/01/31 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A new industrial zone is to be built in Duhok province.The project consists of five areas and covers an area of 300 dunams [30 hectares; 74 acres], at a cost of more than $ 62 million.Three of the five areas of the project have been completed which include, according to […]

read more New Industrial Zone to be built in Duhok first appeared on Iraq Business News.