New Industrial Zone to be built in Duhok

2023/01/31 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
A new industrial zone is to be built in Duhok province.
The project consists of five areas and covers an area of 300 dunams [30 hectares; 74 acres], at a cost of more than $ 62 million.
Three of the five areas of the project have been completed which include, according to […]
