2023/01/31 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- New Iraqi brand Makers of Baghdad has been launched at Makers' premises in Baghdad.Makers (formerly IoT Maker) is an innovation hub that provides technical qualifications, and job acceleration programs for the youth to create job opportunities in the field of Information technology, and encourage them to develop their startups.The methods used vary from […]

read more "Makers of Baghdad" Innovation Hub Launched first appeared on Iraq Business News.