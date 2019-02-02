Turkish Defense Min. inspects troops deployed on borders with Iraq

2019/02/02 | 18:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish Defense Minister has accompanied the Turkish Land Forces Commander General Umit Dundar, to inspect troops deployed on borders with Iraq.
Hulusi Akar and Dundar arrived on Friday evening to regions adjacent to the borders with Iraq to inspect the military units, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.
Each of Akar and Dundar took part in a meeting at the operations command headquarters, in attendance of the commanders of Turkish military units there.
In press remarks, Akar said that Turkey will resume its fight against terrorists and their supporters in order to protect its sovereignty, independence and interests. He also added that Turkey takes necessary precautions and will resume efforts through operations and diplomacy.
He indicated the ongoing efforts against terrorists in Manbij and east of Euphrates, north of Syria. Talks with Russia and US over developments in the region are still ongoing, he added.Akar highlighted Turkey’s respect toward unity of its neighbors’ territories, especially Iraq and Syria.
