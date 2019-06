Turkey state media claims jailed PKK leader Ocalan urges HDP to be neutral in Istanbul elections

2019/06/20 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-");switch (data.model) {case "visited":var registerdate = $('#registerdate');registerdate.append(data.msg1);if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));});});Share shareERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s staunchly pro-government Anadolu Agency on Thursday claimed the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, has called on the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to remain neutral in the upcoming local elections in Istanbul on Sunday.Updates to follow...