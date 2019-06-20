Home › kurdistan 24 › Turkey state media claims jailed PKK leader Ocalan urges HDP to be neutral in Istanbul elections

Turkey state media claims jailed PKK leader Ocalan urges HDP to be neutral in Istanbul elections

2019/06/20 | 22:25























ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s staunchly pro-government Anadolu Agency on Thursday claimed the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, has called on the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to remain neutral in the upcoming local elections in Istanbul on Sunday.



Updates to follow...











