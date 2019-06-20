عربي | كوردى


Turkey state media claims jailed PKK leader Ocalan urges HDP to be neutral in Istanbul elections

2019/06/20 | 22:25
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s staunchly pro-government Anadolu Agency on Thursday claimed the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, has called on the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to remain neutral in the upcoming local elections in Istanbul on Sunday.

Updates to follow...





All Text here: kurdistan 24 ✓


