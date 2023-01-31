CBI sells less than $70 million in forex on Tuesday

2023/01/31 | 12:56 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $69,625,125 today.



The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.



Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 207 exchange companies cashed out $45,200,000.



The remaining $24,425,115 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 13 banks meeting those requests. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned less than $70 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $69,625,125 today.The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 207 exchange companies cashed out $45,200,000.The remaining $24,425,115 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 13 banks meeting those requests.

Sponsored Links