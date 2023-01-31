Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets shrug $1.39

2023/01/31 | 14:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers shrugged $1.39 on Tuesday, pressured by the downtrend of global benchmarks.
Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets slid by $1.39, or %1.68, settling at $82.42.
The heavy crude of Basra dropped to $75.87 after losing $1.39, or 1.8%.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China.
March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT.
The March contract expires on Tuesday, and the more heavily traded April contract fell by 90 cents, or 1.07%, to $83.60.
Likewise, U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 92 cents, or 1.18%, to $76.98 a barrel.
Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets slid by $1.39, or %1.68, settling at $82.42.
The heavy crude of Basra dropped to $75.87 after losing $1.39, or 1.8%.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China.
March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT.
The March contract expires on Tuesday, and the more heavily traded April contract fell by 90 cents, or 1.07%, to $83.60.
Likewise, U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 92 cents, or 1.18%, to $76.98 a barrel.