Suicide bombing in Khanaqin causes casualties: source

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least two people were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated himself in Khanaqin, sources in the area told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.According to a source in the area, the attack occurred at a cafeteria in the city of Khanaqin, located in the disputed province of Diyala.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although the self-proclaimed Islamic State had once controlled parts of the governorate.Updates to follow…