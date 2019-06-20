Suicide bombing in Khanaqin causes casualties: source

2019/06/20 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least two people were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated himself in Khanaqin, sources in the area told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.
According to a source in the area, the attack occurred at a cafeteria in the city of Khanaqin, located in the disputed province of Diyala.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although the self-proclaimed Islamic State had once controlled parts of the governorate.
Updates to follow…
