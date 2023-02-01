2023/02/01 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Antiquities and Heritage in 2022 has signed 47 contracts with universities and foreign organizations to develop and renovate archaeological sites, recording the highest number of agreements in the history of KRG in the related field.The projects, which formed by 33 new agreements and reviving 14 contracts, focus on […]

read more KRG signs 47 Contracts to Renovate Historic Sites first appeared on Iraq Business News.