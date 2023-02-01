New Grain Silo approved for Wasit

2023/02/01 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Board of Directors of Iraq's General Company for Grain Trading, which is owned by the Ministry of Trade, as approved the building of a 100,000-ton grain silo in Wasit Governorate.The Chairman and General Manager, Dr.Haider Nouri Al-Karaawi, said the decision supports efforts to strengthen grain storage capacities nationwide in […]

