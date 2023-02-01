2023/02/01 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Board of Directors of Iraq's General Company for Grain Trading, which is owned by the Ministry of Trade, as approved the building of a 100,000-ton grain silo in Wasit Governorate.
The Chairman and General Manager, Dr.
Haider Nouri Al-Karaawi, said the decision supports efforts to strengthen grain storage capacities nationwide in […]
The Board of Directors of Iraq's General Company for Grain Trading, which is owned by the Ministry of Trade, as approved the building of a 100,000-ton grain silo in Wasit Governorate.
The Chairman and General Manager, Dr.
Haider Nouri Al-Karaawi, said the decision supports efforts to strengthen grain storage capacities nationwide in […]
read more New Grain Silo approved for Wasit first appeared on Iraq Business News.