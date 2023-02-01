Three tents were damaged in a fire in an IDP camp in Duhok

All of them are Yazidis. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A fire caused by an electrical malfunction destroyed three tents in the displaced camp of Essian in Shikhan district, Duhok Governorate, Iraqi Kurdistan.Amer Abo, the camp director, told Shafaq News Agency that the fire broke out at 0600 a.m.causing material damage to three tents without causing any casualties.Essien is located within the boundaries of the Shikhan district.About 2500 families are living in the camp.All of them are Yazidis.

