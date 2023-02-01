CBI sells more than $105 million in forex on Wednesday

2023/02/01 | 16:24 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $105 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $105,115,216.
The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 112 exchange companies cashed out $55,000,000.
The remaining $50,115,216 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 17 banks meeting those requests.
