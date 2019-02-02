Two Iraqi border guards killed, injured in clashes with ISIS

2019/02/02 | 18:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- One elements of the Iraqi border guards was killed and another injured in clashes with ISIS terrorist group near the Iraqi-Syrian borders, a source at the border guards command said on Saturday.Alsumaria TV quoted the source as saying that a unit of the Iraqi border guards were attacked by ISIS terrorists near Syria, erupting armed clashes between the two sides.The border guards forces inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS militants, forcing them to retreat, the source added.
Meanwhile, two ISIS terrorists were killed in Hawija desert in Kirkuk governorate, according to a military intelligence source on Saturday.The Iraqi Interior Ministry announced on Friday the arrest of a leader of ISIS in Hawija district.
