City of Lacey, Washington, Extends Facility Lifespan with OpenGov Asset Management Software

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a need to improve its building inspection process to extend facility life, the City of Lacey, WA, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in municipal asset management software.A suburb of Olympia, the City of Lacey has many buildings that have not been inspected in years, or in some cases, never inspected.



On the plus side, the City has been leveraging GIS data and base maps for field crews but could not integrate these into its legacy asset management software.



Thanks to its OpenGov Cartegraph Enterprise Asset Management partnership, the City will now be able to put its GIS investment to work while inventorying facility assets to prioritize repairs that will help extend the life of the buildings.OpenGov seamlessly integrates with GIS data so that Lacey’s field crews can quickly see the location of assigned tasks and use route optimization to get from task to task.



By working smarter not harder, field crews will be able to provide a facility condition assessment for the City to have an accurate view of the facility asset conditions.



As City staff inventory buildings and the conditions inside and out, they will be able to prioritize needed repairs, create maintenance schedules, and implement recurring maintenance tasks.



Plus, City leaders will have the ability to plan capital and operational expenses using the budget forecasting tool.



In the future, the City of Lacey plans to expand asset management to every department within public works.The City of Lacey joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies.



With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S.



and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector.



The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

