US prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn

2019/06/21 | 11:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States made preparations for a military strike

against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US surveillance drone, but the

operation was abruptly called off with just hours to go, a US official said.The official, who was not authorized to discuss the

operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the targets would

have included radars and missile batteries. The New York Times reported that

President Donald Trump had approved the strikes Thursday night, but then called

them off. The newspaper cited anonymous senior administration officials.The White House on Thursday night declined requests for

comment.Asked earlier in the day about a US response to the attack,

Trump said, “You’ll soon find out.”The swift reversal was a stark reminder of the serious risk

of military conflict between US and Iranian forces as the Trump administration

combines a “maximum pressure” campaign of economic sanctions with a buildup of

American forces in the region. As tensions mounted in recent weeks, there have

been growing fears that either side could make a dire miscalculation that led

to war.According to the official who spoke to The Associated Press,

the strikes were recommended by the Pentagon and were among the options

presented to senior administration officials.It was unclear how far the preparations had gone, but no

shots were fired or missiles launched, the official said.The military operation was called off around 7:30 p.m.

Washington time, after Trump had spent most of Thursday discussing Iran

strategy with top national security advisers and congressional leaders.The downing of the US drone — a huge, unmanned aircraft —

over the Strait of Hormuz prompted accusations from the US and Iran about who

was the aggressor. Iran insisted the drone violated Iranian airspace;

Washington said it had been flying over international waters.Trump’s initial comments on the attack were succinct. He

declared in a tweet that “Iran made a very big mistake!” But he also suggested

that shooting down the drone — which has a wingspan wider than a Boeing 737 —

was a foolish error rather than an intentional escalation, suggesting he may

have been looking for some way to avoid a crisis.“I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want

to know the truth,” Trump said at the White House. “I think that it could have

been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.”Trump, who has said he wants to avoid war and negotiate with

Iran over its nuclear ambitions, cast the shootdown as “a new wrinkle... a new

fly in the ointment.” Yet he also said “this country will not stand for it,

that I can tell you.”He said the American drone was unarmed and unmanned and

“clearly over international waters.” It would have “made a big, big difference”

if someone had been inside, he said.But fears of open conflict shadowed much of the discourse in

Washington. As the day wore on, Trump summoned his top national security

advisers and congressional leaders to the White House for an hour-long briefing

in the Situation Room. Attendees included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Joint Chiefs

Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and

Army Secretary Mark Esper, whom Trump has said he’ll nominate as Pentagon

chief.Pompeo and Bolton have advocated hardline policies against

Iran, but Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee,

said “the president certainly was listening” when congressional leaders at the

meeting urged him to be cautious and not escalate the already tense situation.On Capitol Hill, leaders urged caution, and some lawmakers

insisted the White House must consult with Congress before taking any actions.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said no specific options for a US

response were presented at the meeting. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

said, “The administration is engaged in what I would call measured responses.”

And late Thursday, House Republicans on the Foreign Affairs, intelligence and

Armed Services committees issued a statement using the same word, saying, “There

must be a measured response to these actions.”The Trump administration has been putting increasing

economic pressure on Iran for more than a year. It reinstated punishing

sanctions following Trump’s decision to pull the US out of an international

agreement intended to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from

earlier sanctions.The other world powers who remain signed on to the nuclear

deal have set a meeting to discuss the US withdrawal and Iran’s announced plans

to increase its uranium stockpile for June 28, a date far enough in the future

to perhaps allow tensions to cool.On Thursday, Iran called the sanctions “economic terrorism.”Citing Iranian threats, the US recently sent an aircraft

carrier to the Arabian Gulf region and deployed additional troops alongside the

tens of thousands already there. All this has raised fears that a

miscalculation or further rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an

open conflict 40 years after the Iranian Revolution.“We do not have any intention for war with any country, but

we are fully ready for war,” Revolutionary Guard commander Gen. Hossein Salami

said in a televised address.The paramilitary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said it shot down the drone at 4:05 a.m. Thursday when

it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran’s

Hormozgan province. Kouhmobarak is about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) southeast

of Tehran.Taking issue with the US version of where the attack

occurred, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that his

country had retrieved sections of the military drone “in OUR territorial waters

where it was shot down.” He said, “We don’t seek war but will zealously defend

our skies, land & waters.”Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of US Central

Command air forces in the region, disputed that contention, telling reporters

that the aircraft was 34 kilometers (21 miles) from the nearest Iranian

territory and flying at high altitude when struck by a surface-to-air missile.

The US military has not commented on the mission of the remotely piloted

aircraft that can fly higher than 10 miles in altitude and stay in the air for

over 24 hours at a time.“This attack is an attempt to disrupt our ability to monitor

the area following recent threats to international shipping and free flow of

commerce,” he said.Late Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration barred

American-registered aircraft from flying over parts of the Arabian Gulf and the

Gulf of Oman.Democratic leaders in particular urged the president to work

with US allies and stressed the need for caution to avoid any unintended

escalation.Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said he told Trump that

conflicts have a way of escalating and “we’re worried that he and the

administration may bumble into a war.”



