US prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States made preparations for a military strikeagainst Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US surveillance drone, but theoperation was abruptly called off with just hours to go, a US official said.The official, who was not authorized to discuss theoperation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the targets wouldhave included radars and missile batteries. The New York Times reported thatPresident Donald Trump had approved the strikes Thursday night, but then calledthem off. The newspaper cited anonymous senior administration officials.The White House on Thursday night declined requests forcomment.Asked earlier in the day about a US response to the attack,Trump said, “You’ll soon find out.”The swift reversal was a stark reminder of the serious riskof military conflict between US and Iranian forces as the Trump administrationcombines a “maximum pressure” campaign of economic sanctions with a buildup ofAmerican forces in the region. As tensions mounted in recent weeks, there havebeen growing fears that either side could make a dire miscalculation that ledto war.According to the official who spoke to The Associated Press,the strikes were recommended by the Pentagon and were among the optionspresented to senior administration officials.It was unclear how far the preparations had gone, but noshots were fired or missiles launched, the official said.The military operation was called off around 7:30 p.m.Washington time, after Trump had spent most of Thursday discussing Iranstrategy with top national security advisers and congressional leaders.The downing of the US drone — a huge, unmanned aircraft —over the Strait of Hormuz prompted accusations from the US and Iran about whowas the aggressor. Iran insisted the drone violated Iranian airspace;Washington said it had been flying over international waters.Trump’s initial comments on the attack were succinct. Hedeclared in a tweet that “Iran made a very big mistake!” But he also suggestedthat shooting down the drone — which has a wingspan wider than a Boeing 737 —was a foolish error rather than an intentional escalation, suggesting he mayhave been looking for some way to avoid a crisis.“I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you wantto know the truth,” Trump said at the White House. “I think that it could havebeen somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.”Trump, who has said he wants to avoid war and negotiate withIran over its nuclear ambitions, cast the shootdown as “a new wrinkle... a newfly in the ointment.” Yet he also said “this country will not stand for it,that I can tell you.”He said the American drone was unarmed and unmanned and“clearly over international waters.” It would have “made a big, big difference”if someone had been inside, he said.But fears of open conflict shadowed much of the discourse inWashington. As the day wore on, Trump summoned his top national securityadvisers and congressional leaders to the White House for an hour-long briefingin the Situation Room. Attendees included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Joint ChiefsChairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan andArmy Secretary Mark Esper, whom Trump has said he’ll nominate as Pentagonchief.Pompeo and Bolton have advocated hardline policies againstIran, but Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee,said “the president certainly was listening” when congressional leaders at themeeting urged him to be cautious and not escalate the already tense situation.On Capitol Hill, leaders urged caution, and some lawmakersinsisted the White House must consult with Congress before taking any actions.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said no specific options for a USresponse were presented at the meeting. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellsaid, “The administration is engaged in what I would call measured responses.”And late Thursday, House Republicans on the Foreign Affairs, intelligence andArmed Services committees issued a statement using the same word, saying, “Theremust be a measured response to these actions.”The Trump administration has been putting increasingeconomic pressure on Iran for more than a year. It reinstated punishingsanctions following Trump’s decision to pull the US out of an internationalagreement intended to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief fromearlier sanctions.The other world powers who remain signed on to the nucleardeal have set a meeting to discuss the US withdrawal and Iran’s announced plansto increase its uranium stockpile for June 28, a date far enough in the futureto perhaps allow tensions to cool.On Thursday, Iran called the sanctions “economic terrorism.”Citing Iranian threats, the US recently sent an aircraftcarrier to the Arabian Gulf region and deployed additional troops alongside thetens of thousands already there. All this has raised fears that amiscalculation or further rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into anopen conflict 40 years after the Iranian Revolution.“We do not have any intention for war with any country, butwe are fully ready for war,” Revolutionary Guard commander Gen. Hossein Salamisaid in a televised address.The paramilitary Guard, which answers only to Supreme LeaderAyatollah Ali Khamenei, said it shot down the drone at 4:05 a.m. Thursday whenit entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran’sHormozgan province. Kouhmobarak is about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) southeastof Tehran.Taking issue with the US version of where the attackoccurred, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that hiscountry had retrieved sections of the military drone “in OUR territorial waterswhere it was shot down.” He said, “We don’t seek war but will zealously defendour skies, land & waters.”Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of US CentralCommand air forces in the region, disputed that contention, telling reportersthat the aircraft was 34 kilometers (21 miles) from the nearest Iranianterritory and flying at high altitude when struck by a surface-to-air missile.The US military has not commented on the mission of the remotely pilotedaircraft that can fly higher than 10 miles in altitude and stay in the air forover 24 hours at a time.“This attack is an attempt to disrupt our ability to monitorthe area following recent threats to international shipping and free flow ofcommerce,” he said.Late Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration barredAmerican-registered aircraft from flying over parts of the Arabian Gulf and theGulf of Oman.Democratic leaders in particular urged the president to workwith US allies and stressed the need for caution to avoid any unintendedescalation.Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said he told Trump thatconflicts have a way of escalating and “we’re worried that he and theadministration may bumble into a war.”