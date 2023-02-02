Plasschaert laments divisions among ruling parties in Kurdistan: urgent compromises are needed

2023/02/02 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News



Plasschaert's remarks came during a briefing before the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Iraq.



The UN envoy recalled the bloody attack on a UNAMI (UN Assistance Mission for Iraq) establishment in Baghdad that killed 22 staff members and thanked "the successive Iraqi governments for constructive working relationship." "Iraq's challenges did not arise overnight.



No government can go it alone.



It is of the greatest importance that political parties and other actors prioritize the country's interest above all else," she said, "It is and remains a joint responsibility." "I encourage the government to persevere; those who stand to lose will undoubtedly seek to hinder these efforts.



Accountability is essential, giving no respite to those who extract state resources for private or other interests.



Systemic change will prove vital," the UNAMI chief stated.



"Essential that the federal budget is passed ASAP," Plasschaert continued, "I caution against measures that result in further bloating public service; economic diversification, including the development of employment-generating private sector should be prioritized." "Silencing, obstructing, dismissing or undermining constructive criticism achieves one thing only: it tarnishes the image of the State and erodes public trust.



Whereas encouraging public discourse enables institutions to flourish and to adapt," she said.



"It is our hope that the recent Federal Supreme Court ruling does not stymie ongoing negotiations on the budget.



