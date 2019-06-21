عربي | كوردى


US envoy for Iran meets Saudi deputy defense minister in Riyadh

2019/06/21 | 12:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook met Saudi

Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Friday,

the minister tweeted.They discussed recent attacks in the region which the United

States and Saudi Arabia blame on Iran and Iran denies being behind. Prince

Khalid affirmed Saudi support for the US campaign to pressure Tehran.According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump

approved military strikes on Friday against Iran in retaliation for the downing

of an unmanned $130-million surveillance drone, but pulled back from launching

them.The Global Hawk drone was shot down by an Iranian

surface-to-air missile.The US says the unarmed drone was flying over international

waters but Iran says it was on a spy mission over its territorial waters.The United States and Saudi Arabia are among countries that

have blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a major

transit route for global oil supplies.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


