US envoy for Iran meets Saudi deputy defense minister in Riyadh

US envoy for Iran meets Saudi deputy defense minister in Riyadh

2019/06/21 | 12:15



US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook met Saudi



Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Friday,



the minister tweeted.They discussed recent attacks in the region which the United



States and Saudi Arabia blame on Iran and Iran denies being behind. Prince



Khalid affirmed Saudi support for the US campaign to pressure Tehran.According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump



approved military strikes on Friday against Iran in retaliation for the downing



of an unmanned $130-million surveillance drone, but pulled back from launching



them.The Global Hawk drone was shot down by an Iranian



surface-to-air missile.The US says the unarmed drone was flying over international



waters but Iran says it was on a spy mission over its territorial waters.The United States and Saudi Arabia are among countries that



have blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a major



transit route for global oil supplies.















