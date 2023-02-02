2023/02/02 | 20:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.TotalEnergies is reportedly pulling its foreign staff out of Iraq as it struggles to finalise a deal with Baghdad for its $27-billion package of energy projects.According to Reuters, the negotiations have stalled over a demand from Iraq for a 40-percent share in the projects.The head of the Basra Oil Company […]

