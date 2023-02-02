2023/02/03 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq News

Gainsight PX Product Earns Multiple Awards From TrustRadius

The awards for Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set in the Product Analytics category were based on feedback from Gainsight PX users

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainsight, the platform for Durable Growth™, announces that its Gainsight PX product has been named the winner of multiple awards from TrustRadius, a leader in enterprise software reviews.



In its Winter 2023 Best Of competition, TrustRadius honored Gainsight PX with awards for Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set in the Product Analytics category.



The award winners were determined by product reviews submitted to TrustRadius via its website between July and December, 2022.Gainsight PX allows product and customer success teams to create more value for customers directly within digital products through personalized in-app engagements and product analytics.



When combined with other Gainsight products, PX users can drive more product adoption and customer retention in a scalable way."The awards recognize our strategic investments in a unique set of features that give our clients instant insight into their product adoption and user feedback,” said Caitlin Quinlan, GM of Gainsight PX.



“Focusing on product experiences aligns companies' product roadmap with customer needs and delivers desired outcomes.



Gainsight PX helps onboard users quickly and effectively with in-product personalization, maximizing value with minimum resources and doing more with less.



Product analytics empower product teams to deliver intrinsic value to customers and increase customer loyalty."According to an August 2022 survey sponsored by Gainsight and conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, 81 percent of respondents strongly agree that a strong digital product experience positively impacts business growth, and 76 percent strongly agree that this capacity is critical to their organization’s success.



What’s more, 95 percent agree that investing in digital product experience increases an organization’s long-term value.“A Gainsight product has won Winter 2023 Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship,” said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius.



“Gainsight PX won all three awards in the Product Analytics category.



These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers.”About TrustRadiusTrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content.



Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights.



Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.About GainsightGainsight’s innovative platform helps companies of all sizes and industries drive durable growth through customer-led, product-led, and community-led strategies.



It offers a powerful set of customer success, product experience, and community engagement solutions that together enable businesses to scale efficiently, create alignment, and put the customer at the heart of innovation.



With Gainsight, it’s never been easier to drive acquisition, increase product adoption, prevent churn, and grow with renewals and expansion.



Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.

Jordan SherGainsight+1 303-503-9246email us here

