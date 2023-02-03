Kurdistan to Export Fish to Iraq and Gulf States

2023/02/03 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Kurdistan's largest fish production project has started in Dohuk, and is reported to be 65-percent complete.According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG), the project's goal is to support domestic needs as well as sending fish products to the rest of Iraq and to Gulf countries.In the […]

