2023/02/03 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Bachar Halabi for Argus Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Basrah-Aqaba oil pipeline 'will never be': Iraq militia Iraqi aspirations to move ahead with a long-planned crude pipeline from Basrah to Aqaba in Jordan have been dealt a major blow […]

read more Basrah-Aqaba Oil Pipeline 'will never be': Iraq Militia first appeared on Iraq Business News.