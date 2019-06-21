Airlines avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US order

2019/06/21 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Some global airlines are re-routing flights to avoid
Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, they said
on Friday, after the US aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area
until further notice.Thursday’s emergency order from the US Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) came after Iran took down a high-altitude US drone with a
surface-to-air missile, sparking concerns about the safety threat to commercial
airlines.The downing of the unarmed Global Hawk drone, which can fly
at up to 60,000 ft (18,300 m), was the latest in a series of incidents in the
Gulf region, a critical artery for global oil supplies, that included explosive
strikes on six oil tankers.According to flight tracking applications, the FAA said, the
nearest civil aircraft was operating within around 45 nautical miles of the
unmanned aircraft when it was shot down.“There were numerous civil aviation aircraft operating in
the area at the time of the intercept,” it said, adding that its prohibition
would stay in place until further notice.Hours earlier, United Airlines suspended flights between New
Jersey’s Newark airport and the Indian financial capital of Mumbai following a
safety review.Malaysia Airlines, Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd, Singapore
Airlines Ltd and KLM of the Netherlands said they were re-routing flights to
avoid the area.The FAA said it remained concerned about the escalation of
tension and military activity in close proximity to high-volume civil aircraft
routes as well as Iran’s willingness to use long-range missiles in
international airspace with little or no warning.In July 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down by
a missile over Ukraine, killing all 298 on board, prompting carriers to take
more steps to uncover threats to their planes.The US bar does not apply to airlines from other countries,
but OPSGROUP, which provides guidance to operators, said carriers globally
would take it into consideration.“Since MH17, all countries rely on advice from the US, the UK,
France and Germany to highlight airspace risk,” it said. “The threat of a civil
aircraft shootdown in southern Iran is real.”At 0640 GMT on Friday, flight tracking website Flightradar24
showed flights of Qatar Airways and Emirates in the area barred to US carriers.
The two airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside
business hours.Etihad Airways, which was flying over the area earlier,
according to FlightRadar24, said it was monitoring the situation and had
adopted contingency plans.“We will decide what further action is required after
carefully evaluating the FAA directive,” the Abu Dhabi-based airline said. “We
are working closely with the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation
Authority.”United said it had suspended its flights to India through
Iran airspace after a “thorough safety and security review,” but did not say
how long the suspension would last.A United spokesman said customers flying from Mumbai to
Newark would be booked on alternative flights back to the United States.“We continue to explore all our options and remain in close
contact with relevant government authorities,” he added.Netherlands flag carrier KLM was no longer flying over the
Strait of Hormuz, a spokesman said on Friday.Malaysia Airlines said it was avoiding the airspace, which
it had previously used on flights between Kuala Lumpur and London, Jeddah and
Medina.“The airline is closely monitoring the situation and is
guided by various assessments, including security reports and notices to
airmen,” it added.Qantas said it was adjusting flight paths to avoid the
Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman until further notice. Singapore Airlines said
some flights might require longer routings to avoid the area.On Thursday, two other US carriers, American Airlines and
Delta Air Lines, said they did not fly over Iran. Japanese carriers Japan
Airlines Co Ltd and ANA Holdings Inc also said they did not fly over the area.
