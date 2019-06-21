Home › Baghdad Post › Airlines avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US order

Airlines avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US order

2019/06/21 | 12:50



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Some global airlines are re-routing flights to avoidIran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, they saidon Friday, after the US aviation regulator barred its carriers from the areauntil further notice.Thursday’s emergency order from the US Federal AviationAdministration (FAA) came after Iran took down a high-altitude US drone with asurface-to-air missile, sparking concerns about the safety threat to commercialairlines.The downing of the unarmed Global Hawk drone, which can flyat up to 60,000 ft (18,300 m), was the latest in a series of incidents in theGulf region, a critical artery for global oil supplies, that included explosivestrikes on six oil tankers.According to flight tracking applications, the FAA said, thenearest civil aircraft was operating within around 45 nautical miles of theunmanned aircraft when it was shot down.“There were numerous civil aviation aircraft operating inthe area at the time of the intercept,” it said, adding that its prohibitionwould stay in place until further notice.Hours earlier, United Airlines suspended flights between NewJersey’s Newark airport and the Indian financial capital of Mumbai following asafety review.Malaysia Airlines, Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd, SingaporeAirlines Ltd and KLM of the Netherlands said they were re-routing flights toavoid the area.The FAA said it remained concerned about the escalation oftension and military activity in close proximity to high-volume civil aircraftroutes as well as Iran’s willingness to use long-range missiles ininternational airspace with little or no warning.In July 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down bya missile over Ukraine, killing all 298 on board, prompting carriers to takemore steps to uncover threats to their planes.The US bar does not apply to airlines from other countries,but OPSGROUP, which provides guidance to operators, said carriers globallywould take it into consideration.“Since MH17, all countries rely on advice from the US, the UK,France and Germany to highlight airspace risk,” it said. “The threat of a civilaircraft shootdown in southern Iran is real.”At 0640 GMT on Friday, flight tracking website Flightradar24showed flights of Qatar Airways and Emirates in the area barred to US carriers.The two airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment outsidebusiness hours.Etihad Airways, which was flying over the area earlier,according to FlightRadar24, said it was monitoring the situation and hadadopted contingency plans.“We will decide what further action is required aftercarefully evaluating the FAA directive,” the Abu Dhabi-based airline said. “Weare working closely with the United Arab Emirates General Civil AviationAuthority.”United said it had suspended its flights to India throughIran airspace after a “thorough safety and security review,” but did not sayhow long the suspension would last.A United spokesman said customers flying from Mumbai toNewark would be booked on alternative flights back to the United States.“We continue to explore all our options and remain in closecontact with relevant government authorities,” he added.Netherlands flag carrier KLM was no longer flying over theStrait of Hormuz, a spokesman said on Friday.Malaysia Airlines said it was avoiding the airspace, whichit had previously used on flights between Kuala Lumpur and London, Jeddah andMedina.“The airline is closely monitoring the situation and isguided by various assessments, including security reports and notices toairmen,” it added.Qantas said it was adjusting flight paths to avoid theStrait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman until further notice. Singapore Airlines saidsome flights might require longer routings to avoid the area.On Thursday, two other US carriers, American Airlines andDelta Air Lines, said they did not fly over Iran. Japanese carriers JapanAirlines Co Ltd and ANA Holdings Inc also said they did not fly over the area.