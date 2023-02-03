Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts festival to promote local businesses

2023/02/03 | 12:14 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / A new festival was launched today, Friday, to support local production in al-Sulaymaniyah, in the Kurdistan Region.
Activist Pervan Ali told Shafaq News Agency that the event supports women who own small businesses that make food and handcrafts related to the Kurdish culture.
She added that the festival will last for three days starting Friday.
