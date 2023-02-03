Iraqi Delegation to visit US to discuss Dinar Slump

2023/02/04 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi dinar has reportedly fallen to new lows on Thursday, as people take to the streets to protest at the fall in the value of the Iraqi currency, which is leading to higher costs for imported goods.Various reports say that one US dollar could buy as many as 1,750 dinars […]

