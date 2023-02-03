President Biden's Call with PM al-Sudani of Iraq

2023/02/04 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani of Iraq President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani of Iraq to reaffirm U.S.
commitment to Iraq and consult on regional developments.
The President reaffirmed the U.S.
commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement with Iraq and commended the Prime […]
