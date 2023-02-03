2023/02/04 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani of Iraq President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani of Iraq to reaffirm U.S.commitment to Iraq and consult on regional developments.The President reaffirmed the U.S.commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement with Iraq and commended the Prime […]

read more President Biden's Call with PM al-Sudani of Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.