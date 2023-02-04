Terrorism, sectarian conflict, and insurgencies have destabilized Pakistan and its seized territories.

2023/02/04 | 05:30 - Source: Iraq News

The People's Democratic Party of Jammu and Kashmir is gathering signatures to declare February 5th "Fraud Day" to highlight Pakistan's double standards.



A government that cannot respect minorities, wrongfully occupies land, defrauds and enslaves its own people, and traps its citizens in a debt trap of over $100 billion should not remark on justice and human rights.



Andy Vermaut: "I want to highlight that I adore the Pakistani people, but it pains my heart so much to watch the leaders of such a lovely country trying so hard to throw fingers at others for avoiding having to deal with their own issues." (Photo Anete Lusina)