2023/02/04 | 09:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck Diyala's district of Khanaqin early on Saturday, but no damages have been reported so far.Iraq's seismic monitoring agency said that the tremor occurred at nearly 05:45 am and was sensed by the majority of the locals.