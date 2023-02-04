Official Directive to Adopt Iraqi Dinar Rate

2023/02/04 | 09:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has issued a directive to all companies building residential complexes in Iraq to follow the official dollar exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), specifically 1,470 dinars per dollar.Mrs.Hanan Jassim, the official spokesperson, states that this directive is in accordance with Cabinet […]

