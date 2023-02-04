Iraq falls to Another New Low in Democracy Index

2023/02/04 | 09:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has fallen to another new low in the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual Democracy Index.Falling eight places to 124th out of 167 countries, Iraq is classified as "authoritarian", and scores lower than countries such as Jordan, Lebanon and Cambodia.The score is Iraq's lowest since the Index was created in 2006, […]

