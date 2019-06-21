Shelling oil sites in Basra negatively affects security

2019/06/21 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hamza al-Jawahri, oil expert, has said shelling the oil sites will harm Iraq as it will deliver a negative message regarding the security situation and cause the foreign companies to evacuate its employees.In remarks, Jawahri said “the shelling took place away from the oil operation, especially houses and offices. However, the Iraqis were harmed.”The shelling, according to Jawahri, “indicates that ISIS remnants did it since the group is active in Basra and Mosul.”Oil sites in Basra were shelled by Katyusha missiles. The Oil Ministry then announced taking necessary measures to hold the perpetrators accountable. It indicated that the production and exports were not affected.