Lebanese Paper: Recent Attacks in Iraqi Regions Conducted by US Missiles

2019/06/21 | 16:40







The paper reiterated that the missile attacks have taken place as a result of recent regional tensions, and said that the US officials are trying to portray the attacks as messages by Iran after al-Fujaira and the Sea of Oman mishaps.







It noted that no group has claimed responsibility for the recent missile attacks on Iraqi cities.







Sources close to Hashd al-Sha'abi Commander Abu Mohandes al-Mahdi, meantime, categorically dismissed any accusations against the Iraqi popular and resistance forces, and said that the Americans themselves are most probably behind some of these attacks because some of the missiles are made in the US.







A military source, meantime, pointed to the missile attacks on Baghdad's Green Zone on May 19, from near a resistance forces' military base, and said, "If we want to accept that the resistance groups were behind this attack it would be irrational that they had conducted the attack from this region."







In a relevant development on Thursday, the Iraqi sources revealed existence of centers in the Western desert areas of al-Anbar province near the borders with Syria to train the ISIL children with the US support.







The Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website quoted Head of Badr Organization's Office in al-Anbar Qusai al-Anbari as saying on Thursday that the ISIL terrorist group is after training the second and third generations of its members to replace the fighters who have been defeated by the security forces and Hashd al-Sha'abi (popular forces) in Iraq and Syria.







He added that the terrorist groups have established training centers and recruited children between the ages of 10 to 15, calling them with different names, including the lion cubs of the caliphate.







Al-Anbari disclosed that the training centers are protected by the US air force and bases in al-Anbar province.







Relevant reports also said in March that the ISIL terrorist group had restarted training children for war and suicide operations in a region protected by the US and its allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir Ezzur in Southeastern Syria.







The Arabic-language al-Manar news website quoted sources affiliated to the Syrian government's armed opposition as saying that the ISIL had again set up a military base to train what it calls 'The Caliphate's Lion Cubs' in Southeastern Deir Ezzur near the border with Iraq.







Numerous reports said in recent months that the ISIL is recruiting again in Syria with the US help to attack the Syrian army positions in Deir Ezzur and destabilize the country.







Al-Manar said the child militias training center has been set up under the supervision of the former commander of ISIL bases in Raqqa, Abu Mohammed al-Fransi, adding that a large number of Syrian and foreign children had been recruited in there.







Meantime, Alexander Ivanov, the spokesman of Russia's airbase at Humeimim, said that "real evidence" indicates that the ISIL would resume operations with the support of certain regional and trans-regional states.







































