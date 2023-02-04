Al-Sudani promises to meet the Emirati invitation to visit Abu Dhabi

2023/02/04 | 20:46 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Sudani, received, on Saturday, the Emirati minister of Justice, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al-Nuaimi in Baghdad.



Al-Sudani's media office stated that the Emirati minister delivered a letter from the UAE's President, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inviting the Iraqi prime minister to visit Abu Dhabi.



Both discussed issues of common interests, including ways to boost relations between the two countries and strengthen cooperation, in various fields, according to the statement.



