ISIS asks for a ransom to free a citizen east of Saladin

2023/02/04 | 21:50 - Source: Shafaq News



A security source affiliated with the Peshmerga forces told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists kidnapped a 19-year-old man north of Tuz Khurmato at the borders of Kifri district.



ISIS sent a text message to the kidnapped's family demanding a large sum of money.



He said.



