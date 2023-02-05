Iraq's crude exports to US dropped last moth, EIA says

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the US daily crude imports reached a total of 7.874 million last January.



Iraq exported 150 barrels during the first week of January, 201 during the second week, 195 in week 3, and finally 489 during the last week.



Canada remains the top boost of the U.S.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, drop last month.

