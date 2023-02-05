Iraq's growth rate to slow down in 223 and 2024, WB says

2023/02/05 | 09:54 - Source: Shafaq News



The bank said in a recent report that the growth rate in the Middle East and Africa is expected to slow down to 3.5% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024, noting that this is due to the decline in the boom achieved by the oil-exporting countries.



The bank said it expects growth to slow to 6.1% in 2022 to 3.3% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024.



